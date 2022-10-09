Lakshmi Manchi is all set to make her debut in Malayalam Cinema with the upcoming film Monster that stars Mohanlal in the lead. The makers of the film dropped the trailer today that gave glimpse of her character in Vysakh’s directorial. The actress, prominently known for her works in Telugu Cinema, tweeted ‘It is a honour to share the screen with the legendary actor.’ Monster Trailer: Mohanlal Plays a Sikh Hero in This Intriguing Mystery Movie From Vysakh (Watch Video).

Lakshmi Manchu On Working With Mohanlal In Monster

My first Malayalam movie with the man himself @Mohanlal ♥️ It is a honour to share the screen with the legendary actor.✨✨ Extremely excited about this movie.📽️🫶🏻 Monster in cinemas on this Diwali✨ #monstermovie Check out the link👇🏻https://t.co/32iofQRSkA — Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna (@LakshmiManchu) October 9, 2022

Watch The Trailer Of Monster Below:

