The second single from Naane Varuvean is out! The song titled “Rendu Raaja” has been crooned by Dhanush and Yuvan Shankar Raja and the latter has composed the music. It’s a trippy number and we bet, it will have you vibing to the fantastic tunes. Naane Varuvean: Dhanush’s Film with Selvaraghavan to Arrive in Theatres on September 29! (View Poster).

Watch Lyric Video Of The Song Rendu Raaja Below:

