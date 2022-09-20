Naane Varuvean is the upcoming psychological action thriller starring Dhanush in dual roles. Written and directed by Selvaraghavan, the film will hit the big screens on September 29. Sharing Dhanush’s poster, the filmmaker announced on Twitter saying, “See u all on 29th”. Naane Varuvean Teaser: Selvaraghavan Presents Dhanush in Never-Before-Seen Avatars and it Will Give You Chills (Watch Video).

Naane Varuvean Release Date Announcement

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)