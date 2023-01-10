Nabha Natesh has shared a post on Instagram in which she made a major revelation. She revealed that she met with a major accident last year and underwent complicated surgeries. The Nannu Dochukunduvate fame actress shared a picture of her now recovered left shoulder in which she mentioned, “I got into a bad accident, where my left shoulder sustained multiple bone fractures and I had to undergo repeated complicated surgeries. I went through unimaginable physical and emotional pain.” Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lose Her 'Glow' After Being Diagnosed With Myositis? Shaakuntalam Actress' Emotional Response to This Degrading Question by Portal Will Win Your Hearts!

Nabha Natesh’s Post

