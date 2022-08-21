Puri Jagannadh's much awaited project Liger starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday is all set to release on August 25. However, looks like a few section of people online are not pleased with the director's style of filmmaking and have called him out for promoting 'sexual harassment' in his last film iSmart Shankar. Netizens have shared a scene from Puri's movie that sees leads Ram Pothineni harassing Nabha Natesh and eventually ends with 'girl getting fridge'. Check out what Twitterati's are saying. Liger Stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday Gorge on Gujarati Thali in Ahmedabad During Their Film's Promotions (View Pics).

'Sexual Harassment'

TW: sexual harassment. Wanted to get an idea of Puri Jagannadh's "school of film-making" before watching #Liger & wow. WWWWow. Oh and the girl gets fridged 8-minutes after all this. (BTW the scene has been edited to fit Twitter's video upload limitations) pic.twitter.com/62a0ZVZpWy — Pramit (@pramitheus) August 20, 2022

'Rape'

Harrasment encouragement (idiot movie) , rape and teasing encouragement (ismart shankar), abusing on women( businessman)... — truth seeker (@BunnyYaga) August 21, 2022

'Cringe'

Last movie I remember watching #puri movie was #businessman Even though #ismartshankar was hit the vulgarity made me to skip the movie! It’s kind of too much cringe scenes between the pair on trailer itself! My personal opinion and i can express it lol :) #liger — anil karnam (AK) (@AnilKarnam03) August 20, 2022

'Sad'

This is lowest point of Puri's writing. I've always pointed out this among friend circles. Apparently, less cared and I was even more sad then. PS: I'm ardent lover of mass/commercial cinema when done right. This is beyond what I can take. #telugucinema #ismartShankar https://t.co/0tfunEOon7 — Harish Sripathi (@AlfrednFincher) August 21, 2022

