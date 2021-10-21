Varudu Kaavalenu, starring Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma, is directed by Lakshmi Sowjanya. The film has received U/A certificate by the CBFC. The upcoming romantic comedy is all set to be released right before the festival of lights and before that one can watch the trailer that will be released today (October 21) at 7pm. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments, the film is all set to be released in theatres on October 29.

Update On Varudu Kaavalenu

