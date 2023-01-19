Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam released in theatres today, January 19. The film starring Mammootty in the lead role had earlier earned praise at the International Film Festival of Kerala. Mammukka’s brilliant performance in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s has left critics amazed. Take a look at some of the reviews shared by critics on this Malayalam film. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam Review: Mammootty-Lijo Jose Pellissery's Film Gets Positive First Reviews From Its Premiere at IFFK 2022!

Times Of India – He (Mammootty) shoulders S Hareesh’s screenplay on Lijo’s story and is the solid axis around which a bunch of talented side actors revolve. He is James and makes the baffling transformation into Sundaram smoothly and gives the movie its credibility.

Film Companion – This transformation from James to Sundaram happens smoothly, with the ease of a master theatre performer assuming a new character.

OTTplay – The poignant sequences work all the more because of the range of emotions Mammootty exhibits as Sundaram. That’s also why there’s a sudden rush of feeling when he wakes up from the second siesta. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam is among Lijo’s best works, in terms of how he juxtaposes cinematic elements and derives emotions, all while keeping the humour intact and pacing just right. And that’s no mean feat.

