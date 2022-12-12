Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Lijo Jose Pellissery's first film with Malayalam Superstar Mammootty, had its world premiere at IFFK 2022. The first reactions are in, and they are tremendously positive, calling the film as one of LJP's best works, while Mammootty has also been praised for his performance. Ramya Pandian To Make Her Mollywood Debut With Mammootty’s Film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Check Out the Reactions Below:

'Lijo has pulled it off yet again'

#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam Woww.Simply Woww.Lijo has pulled it off yet again. The Mastery of the Mega Actor takes this one into a whole new dimension. There is a part where he behaves as a tamilan to his relatives. That little stretch is gonna hit differently.Beyond words.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/J6iDDllJDR — Harijith Ramesh (@HarijithRamesh) December 12, 2022

'Yet Another Masterpiece'

#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam - Yet another masterpiece and the best from @mrinvicible ❤ Mammukka delivers a stunning and highly memorable performance. Theni Easwar deserves applauses for the frames and loved the usage of old tamil songs. Wait for the theatre release. #MUSTWATCH pic.twitter.com/GiOI5KYPQs — Martin N Joseph (@mnj993) December 12, 2022

'Will Be Remembered for Long'

#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam 💯 The film will be really remembered for long 🤩 One of the best performances from @mammukka 👌🏽 Kudos to Lijo for extracting terrific performances from each n every artist 👏 Brilliant Work 👏 Excellent Reports For @NNMMovie 🔥👏#Mammootty pic.twitter.com/nMaS6WrQFP — Shams k Edappalam (@edappalam_k) December 12, 2022

'Absolutely Mammootty's 2022'

'Running Out of Superlatives'

What more to tell about this man. Running out of superlatives to describe what he is upto in NNM. Just makes us go awww while he switched between James & Sundaram Watch out for that bit where he behaves as Sundaram to Jame’s relatives.Out of the world🙏#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam pic.twitter.com/0y9xoQtoYA — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) December 12, 2022

'Brilliant Piece of Work'

#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam - A brilliant piece of work which is arguably the best of #LJP. #Mammooty 's acting supremacy, National Awards - here comes ur strongest contender. Comedies worked out well 👍 Film will well with all section of audience. DOP is terrific, Theni Eshwar 🙏 — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) December 12, 2022

'Brilliant Brilliant and Brilliant'

#NanpakalNerathuMayakkam - Stunningly beautiful and bloodily brilliant. Nothing complicated. Brilliant Brilliant and Brilliant Perfomance by @mammukka ♥️🙏🏻 Only Lijo could pull of a subject like this. Hareesh's writing and Theni Eswar's DOP were topnotch. Soon in theatres !! pic.twitter.com/cf4gSzwwpY — Mollywood BoxOffice (@MollywoodBo1) December 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)