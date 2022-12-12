Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Lijo Jose Pellissery's first film with Malayalam Superstar Mammootty, had its world premiere at IFFK 2022. The first reactions are in, and they are tremendously positive, calling the film as one of LJP's best works, while Mammootty has also been praised for his performance. Ramya Pandian To Make Her Mollywood Debut With Mammootty’s Film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam.

Check Out the Reactions Below:

'Lijo has pulled it off yet again'

'Yet Another Masterpiece'

'Will Be Remembered for Long'

'Absolutely Mammootty's 2022'

'Running Out of Superlatives'

'Brilliant Piece of Work'

'Brilliant Brilliant and Brilliant'

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)