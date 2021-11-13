Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan would be seen in a film directed by Gopichandh Malineni, whose last directorial project was Krack. Although the lead actress has worked with the filmmaker earlier, this would be the first time that Balayya would be working with him. The film has been launched today (November 13) with a pooja ceremony. Pics from the event with the hashtag #NBK107Begins has taken the internet by storm. The makers are yet to announce the film’s title. Thaman S has been roped in as the music director.

Pics Of NBK107 Pooja Ceremony

Our ROARING Film #NBK107 has been launched Today! 💥 Extremely thrilled & Excited to move to the sets.. with the LION, #GodOfMasses & our 'Natasimham' #NandamuriBalakrishna Gaaru! 🦁🔥 Will try to present #NBK Gaaru in best possible Avatar! 😊👍🏻#NBK107Begins pic.twitter.com/gNbZOqhcos — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 13, 2021

#NBK107Begins

A Much-Awaited Project

#NBK107 kicks off on an auspicious note with Pooja Event💥 Clap by #VVVinayak garu ❤️ Camera Switch on by #BoyapatiSreenu garu ❤️ First shot direction by @harish2you garu ❤️#KoratalaSiva garu, @dirbobby garu, @BuchiBabuSana garu handed over the script to @megopichand garu❤️ pic.twitter.com/KW0KkpTWGk — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 13, 2021

