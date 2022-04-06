Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu has announced about his next project with Naga Chaitanya. He would be helming the actor’s 22nd film that has been tentatively titled as NC22. It is a bilingual (Tamil/Telugu) project and would be produced under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen.

NC22 Update

God is kind.. with the blessings of almighty and my fans I am happy to announce my next, a bilingual film (tamil & telugu) with my brother @chay_akkineni produced by @SS_Screens @srinivasaaoffl #NC22 #VP11 #SSS10 pic.twitter.com/alYcE9mQB4 — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) April 6, 2022

