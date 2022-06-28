Malayalam actor ND Prasad, who was known for his role in Nivin Pauly-starrer Action Hero Biju, was found hanging from a tree outside his home. The Kalamassery resident, aged 43, was found hanging by his children who then informed the neighbours. The incident took place on June 25. As per reports, a police report claims that the actor took such an extreme step due to family issues. Raimohan Parida Dies: Veteran Odia Actor Found Hanging in His Bhubaneswar House.

ND Prasad Found Dead

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)