Netrikann, the much-awaited crime thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role, released on Disney+ Hotstar today. Directed by Milind Rau, the story of the movie is based from the South Korean film Blind. It revolves around Nayanthara as Durga who is visually challenged and is in search of a psycho killer. Well, Twitter reviews of the flick are out, and going by it all we can say is that it has garnered a mixed response. Check out netizen's reactions to Netrikann below. Netrikann: Did You Know Nayanthara's Thriller is a Remake of Korean Film Blind? Here's Where You Can Watch the Original!Netrikann Twitter Review

Yay!

Fair Enough!

Hmm!

Really?

Yussss!

Okay!

Gripping It Is!

Oh!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)