Netrikann, the much-awaited crime thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role, released on Disney+ Hotstar today. Directed by Milind Rau, the story of the movie is based from the South Korean film Blind. It revolves around Nayanthara as Durga who is visually challenged and is in search of a psycho killer. Well, Twitter reviews of the flick are out, and going by it all we can say is that it has garnered a mixed response. Check out netizen's reactions to Netrikann below. Netrikann: Did You Know Nayanthara's Thriller is a Remake of Korean Film Blind? Here's Where You Can Watch the Original!Netrikann Twitter Review

Yay!

#Nayanthara #Netrikann 1st 1 hour: Good acting performance from #LadySuperstar,movie above average,waiting to watch the next half as well. — 𝙆𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙮𝙬𝙤𝙤𝙙 𝙀𝙭𝙘𝙞𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 (@Excite_Cinemas) August 13, 2021

Fair Enough!

I have not watched the korean orginal but according to the regional sensibilities the team has did it best @NayantharaU has did really well 👏👏👏👏 Milind rau has packed it really well 🙂 Manikandan has did a neat job 👏💯 Tight packed thriller 🤝#Netrikann — Dr . Nikash Vinoth ⚕️ (@VinothNikash) August 13, 2021

Hmm!

Dull Narration, Lacklustre Screenplay, Dragged Climax #NetrikannOnHotstar is Highly Disappointing. Starting Setup is decent but things get too boring, flashback has no strong emotion involved. Except for #Nayanthara and few investigative scenes this offers nothing new. 2/5 — Nene 🔔 (@ThisisHarsha_) August 13, 2021

Really?

Yussss!

#Nayanthara Dear💕 @NayantharaU mam and @VigneshShivN bro such a beautiful concept In #Netrikann movie.. This story is very inspired on me. This generation girls are compulsory watching this movie Screen plays are very nice and #manikandan & #saranshakthi vara level performance pic.twitter.com/UyAijSS7Z6 — harry_potter_lokesh_official (@Harrylokesh18) August 13, 2021

Okay!

Netrikann ,remake of Korean movie Blind which could have been a decent hit for its script but unrefined unarranged story telling becomes a missed opportunity. Nayanthara's performance is creditable and she carries the whole story on her shoulder.#Nayanthara #NetrikannOnHotstar pic.twitter.com/dd5ao3dENc — Vishnu A Prem (@VishnuAPrem1) August 13, 2021

Gripping It Is!

#NetrikannOnHotstar : it's a quite engaging Adult thriller , the stroy is gripping till the end. #LadySuperstarNayanthara Nailed it as a blind women. Cinimotography work was good. Music could have been better. Overall a decent thriller .One time watchable. #Netrikann #Nayanthara. pic.twitter.com/c4FHljlXHo — Hariprasad (@_fully_flimy) August 13, 2021

Oh!

The movie is like a regular crime thriller, nothing new. #Nayanthara, #Saran & #Manikadan are the only positive. As usual #Nayanthara had done perfectly played her role in this film. #Ajmal did his job. The movie could have been better than what they delivered now. https://t.co/XiHP4mBRVb — 👣 𝐑𝐀-𝐍-𝐃-𝐘 👣 (@rdiwaharan) August 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)