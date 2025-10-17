This Diwali, we’re lighting up homes a little differently.

We’ve partnered with the Blind Relief Association, Delhi, to bring diyas and candles handcrafted by visually impaired artisans to Blinkit.

Starting today, these will be available in select stores across Delhi, Gurgaon,… pic.twitter.com/QM34daWndg

