Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and CEO of Blinkit, announced that the quick-commerce company has partnered with the Blind Relief Association to bring diyas and candles to the public. Albinder Dhindsa stated that these items will be handcrafted by visually impaired artisans. He added, “Starting today, they will be available in select stores across Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.” Dhindsa also mentioned that every diya purchased by customers will help support the livelihoods of these talented individuals. X Links Coming Soon: X Product Head Nikita Bier Confirms Platform Working on New Feature, May Boost Posts Containing Text and Links.

Blinkit Partners with Blind Relief Association to Offer Handcrafted Diyas and Candles

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Albinder Dhindsa X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)