Thuramukham is the upcoming Malayalam film starring Nivin Pauly in the lead. The actor who would be seen playing the role of Mattancherry Moidu in the film has shared a new still from his upcoming flick. Not just that, he has even confirmed that the film directed by Rajeev Ravi would be released in theatres. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 20, 2022.

Update On Thuramukham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivin Pauly (@nivinpaulyactor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)