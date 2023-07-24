In a joyous celebration of love and togetherness, actress Noorin Shereef and Fahim exchanged vows and tied the knot. The couple embarked on a new chapter of their lives after dating for quite a long time. They met unexpectedly during work and later reached close friendship and love. The Oru Adaar Love shared couple of photos and videos from her Nikaah. Malyalam Actor Aswin Jose and Feba Johnson Get Married; Check Out Their First Pics!.

Check Out The Beautiful Nikaah Pictures of Noorin Shereef and Fahim's Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Decor Lab Events (@decorlabevents)

Check Out These Pictures Of Noorin Shereef and Fahim:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVALON WEDDINGS (@avalonweddings)

Check Out Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noorin Shereef (@noorin_shereef_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)