Pawan Kalyan and director Sujeeth have teamed up for the film titled OG. The makers have dropped an update regarding the film’s shoot. The team has commenced the shooting of OG in Bombay and Pawan Kalyan would be joining the sets of the film next week. The film’s music is composed by Thaman S and it is produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment. Pawan Kalyan Talks About Abdul Kalam and Shah Rukh Khan in His Latest Inspiring Speech (Watch Video).

OG Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)