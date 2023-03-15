Pawan Kalyan gave an inspiring speech last night about Muslims in India where he mentioned global icon Shah Rukh Khan and late APJ Abdul Kalam. In his speech, the South star emphasised on how our country has the much needed unity where Abdul Kalam was a President and SRK is a superstar. Check out the viral video below. Pathaan Completes 50 Days! Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Spy Thriller Celebrates Big Milestone Today.

Watch Pawan Kalyan's Inspiring Speech:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)