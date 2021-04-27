Shanaya Katwe who was last seen in the Kannada comedy Ondu Ghanteya Kathe has been booked for the murder of her brother Rakesh Katwe. As per New India Express's report, Rakesh was murdered and his decapitated head was found in the Devaragudihal forest area. The rest of the body was dumped across Gadag Road and other areas in Hubballi. The report suggests Shanaya was in a relationship with a guy that Rakesh opposed. He later plots to kill Rakesh, apparently.

Check out the trailer of Shanaya's last release, Ondu Ghanteya Kathe

