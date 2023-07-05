Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently in the news, not for his powerful political speech, but for his personal life. Speculations were that the actor-politician and his wife Anna Lezhneva heading for a divorce. They have been living separately for a while. But, not all rumours are true. Recently, Pawan Kalyan shared a picture on Instagram that will silence all those rumors. JanaSena Party shared the same picture with the same note that says, "Janasena Party presidents Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Mrs. Anna Konidela participated in the Pujadikas held at their residence in Hyderabad on the occasion of the successful completion of the first stage of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra. Sri Pawan Kalyan and Mrs. Ana Konidela performed these charitable duties scientifically. In a few days, the next phase of the Varahi Vijaya Yatra will begin. Mr Pawan Kalyan will soon reach Mangalagiri to participate in the preparatory meetings for this." OG: Sriya Reddy Joins the Cast of Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Telugu Film.

Check Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawan kalyan 🌀 (@pavankalyanofficial_)

Check Out JanaSena Party's Tweet:

జనసేన పార్టీ అధ్యక్షులు శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ గారు, శ్రీమతి అనా కొణిదెల గారు - వారాహి విజయ యాత్ర తొలి దశ దిగ్విజయంగా పూర్తి చేసుకొన్న సందర్భంగా హైదరాబాద్ లోని తమ నివాసంలో నిర్వహించిన పూజాదికాలలో పాల్గొన్నారు. శాస్త్రోక్తంగా చేపట్టిన ఈ ధార్మిక విధులను శ్రీ పవన్ కళ్యాణ్, శ్రీమతి అనా… pic.twitter.com/x3WJ5iUtQv — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) July 5, 2023

