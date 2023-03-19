The first single from Ponniyin Selvan 2 titled "Aga Naga" will be out on March 20. Now, an aim to excite fans, the makers have dropped teaser video of the track today which looks magical. The melody has been sung by Shakthisree Gopalan which stars Trisha in the role of Queen Kundavai whereas Karthi plays Vanthiyathevan. Have a look. Ponniyin Selvan 2 Teaser Out! Mani Ratnan's Magnum Opus Starring Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Release in Theatres on April 28, 2023 (Watch Video).

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Song "Aga Naga":

