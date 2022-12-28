Rejoice! As Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 now has a release date! PS2 is all set for a grand release in the summer of 2023. The makers today dropped the teaser of the film that sees Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many more. To note, PS1 was as one of the highest-grossing films from the Tamil film industry in 2022. Ponniyin Selvan 1 Movie Review: Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Empower Mani Ratnam's Most Ambitiously Crafted Yet Long-Winding Magnum Opus (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Ponniyin Selvan 2 Teaser:

