Makers of Macherla Niyojakavargam have dropped a peppy dance track from the film and Nithiin, Krithi Shetty's fun chemistry is the best thing from the video song. Check out the full song below: Liger Song Aafat: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Beach Romance Is Sizzling Hot in This Peppy Track (Watch Video).

Pori Superoo Song

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)