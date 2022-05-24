The makers of Vikram have started promoting the film. After the posters and the trailer, a new song from the film will be unveiled tomorrow. Titled 'Porkanda Singam' the song's poster features Kamal Haasan hugging a baby. The lyrical video will be out at 11 AM. Vikram: Kamal Haasan To Launch Metaverse Experience of His Upcoming Film Co-Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)