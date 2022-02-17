Malayalam Actor Pradeep Kottayam has passed away at 61. Prithviraj Sukumaran has mourned the loss of the veteran actor. He has acted in many Malayalam and Tamil movies. He was mostly known for his comic roles. Pradeep started his film career in 2001 with the IV Sasi movie ‘Ee Nadu Enale Vare’.

Check Out Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran (@therealprithvi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)