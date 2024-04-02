Malayalam film Premalu has finally arrived on OTT platforms months after its successful theatrical release. The movie, starring Naslen and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, was released in the theatres on February 9. On April 2, Disney+ Hotstar took their social media to announce the streaming dates for the hit Mollywood film finally. Sharing a poster on their Instagram, the streaming giants wrote, "The love story goes viral! #Premalu will be streaming from April 12th, only on Disney+ Hotstar!" Premalu premieres on Disney+Hotstar on April 12. The film, directed by Girish AD, also stars Shyam Mohan M, Meenakshi Raveendran, Mathew Thomas and Sangeet Pratap in pivotal roles. Mahesh Babu Thanks SS Karthikeya for Bringing Premalu to the Telugu Audience, Reveals, ‘The Entire Family Loved It’ (See Tweet).

Premalu Premieres on Disney+ Hotstar on April 12

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar Malayalam (@disneyplushotstarmalayalam)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)