Mahesh Babu recently watched the superhit Malayalam film Premalu with his family. The actor took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and thanked SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya for releasing the Telugu-dubbed version of the film. Mahesh also revealed that he 'thoroughly enjoyed' Premalu and that his entire family loved the film. Furthermore, he congratulated the entire team for the film's success. Premalu Gets Thumbs Up From SS Rajamouli; Filmmaker Lauds Son SS Karthikeya for Distributing the Rom-Com’s Telugu Version.

Mahesh Babu Praises Premalu

Thank you @ssk1122 for bringing #Premalu to the Telugu audience... Thoroughly enjoyed it…. Can't remember the last time when I laughed so much while watching a film… The entire family loved it 😁 Top class acting by all the youngsters 🤗🤗🤗Congratulations to the entire team!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 12, 2024

