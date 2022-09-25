Silambarasan TR’s recently released movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu aka VTK has turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. The gangster drama helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon garnered positive response from the audience. At the film’s success meet, producer Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International gifted STR a high-end MUV, Toyota Vellfire, and it is simply a luxurious addition. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Review: Twitterati Is All Praise for Silambarasan’s Gripping Performance and AR Rahman’s Music in This Film Helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Ishari Ganesh’s Luxurious Gift For STR

