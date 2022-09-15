Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, a musical gangster drama, written by B Jeyamohan and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, released in theatres today (September 15). The film has opened to positive response from audience. Silambarasan’s performance as Muthuveeran, AR Rahman’s music have turned out to be the highlights of this movie. Take a look at some of the reviews below shared by cinephiles on Twitter. Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu Trailer: Silambarasan TR as a Lower-Caste Student Goes Through Struggles in Big City (Watch Video).

Amazing Act By STR

#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu- One of the best from @menongautham. A slow burn first half with amazing acting by #SilamabarasanTR.One of the best interval blocks with @arrahman at his best.Second half had little lag but last 30 minutes was amazing with good lead for second part. pic.twitter.com/4sPcoNk6Tt — dharun velmani (@dharunvelmani) September 15, 2022

LIT Direction

Stunned

STR As Muthu

#SilambarasanTR APPRECIATION Tweet 📢 His filmography gets better with #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu 💯 One of his Matured Picks. Kollywood needs Performers + Commercial Value Heroes like #STR so that we get more Versatile films & the Industry prospers too✌️👌 pic.twitter.com/iRIsG9G0l0 — VCD (@VCDtweets) September 15, 2022

Grounded Film

#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu: Absolutely loved every bit of Muthu's journey in the first half. The film beautifully builds the mood and milieu of this grey world. What didn't work for me are the romance and the ending that feels out of place in an otherwise grounded film. pic.twitter.com/WAtf0Y6nhC — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) September 15, 2022

Music, The Highlight

#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu first half: Gautham Menon, AR Rahman & Simbu delivered first-rate output so far. Very well-return realistic sequences right from the word go with a superb interval block worked out well in the first half. ARR music is the major highlight. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) September 15, 2022

The BGM

#VendhuThanindhathuKaadu Two songs, a fight sequence, and some portions were shot as single lengthy shots. Very interesting shot compositions. Brilliant bgm by AR Rahman. 💥💥 Technically, one of the best works of Gautham Vasudev Menon. 👍 pic.twitter.com/1fatIdGwHI — Chaitanya. (@illusionistChay) September 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)