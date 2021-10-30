Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 after suffering from a heart attack. His demise has left everyone shocked. Thousands have arrived at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium to pay last respects to the Powerstar of Kannada Cinema. Jr NTR has also arrived in Bengaluru for the same. Due to the sudden demise of the actor, the glimpse of RRR was postponed. The 45-second RRR glimpse was supposed to be released on October 29.

