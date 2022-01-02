Pushpa: The Rise has turned out to be a huge hit. Starring Allu Arjun in the titular role, the film’s Hindi version seems to be unstoppable. It has continued to smash records at the box office and the highest single day collection was seen on New Year’s Day. It earned Rs 6.10 crore on January 1 and the total collection of this gangster drama stands at Rs 56.69 crore.

Pushpa (Hindi) Box Office Collection Update

#Pushpa is SENSATIONAL... Despite restrictions, #PushpaHindi *Day 16* records its *highest single day* number… Trending is an eye opener, a case study… Speeding towards ₹ 75 cr… Power of SOLID CONTENT… [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.10 cr. Total: ₹ 56.69 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/XVcAoKouEq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2022

