Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna - starrer Pushpa: The Rise was released on theatres on December 17. And since the movie has released on the big screen it has been doing just fantastic at the ticket window. Earlier on Wednesday (January 5), it was announced that the flick will drop on Amazon Prime Video on January 7 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. But, now speculations has arrived as the gangster drama is shining on the box office it might not release on the OTT platform on the date as announced. As per reports, no release date for the OTT premiere of the flick has been confirmed yet. Pushpa: Allu Arjun’s Film To Premiere In Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam And Kannada Languages On Amazon Prime On January 7.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

‘PUSHPA’ HINDI DIGITAL PREMIERE: NO DATE FIXED YET… There’s talk that #Pushpa #Hindi version will premiere on a digital platform next week… FALSE… No date has been decided yet… A date will be decided once the theatrical revenue starts slowing. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/pEQAibG2jC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)