Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 had hit theatres on December 17. The film starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead will soon be available on OTT platform. Pushpa will be premiered in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada Languages on Amazon Prime on January 7 from 8pm onwards. Yes, #PushpaOnPrime! The film written and directed by Sukumar has been hailed for the gripping narrative and impeccable performances from the star cast.

Pushpa To Release On Amazon Prime

