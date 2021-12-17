The much-awaited film, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, has released in theatres today. The action thriller based on red sanders smuggling has been written and directed by Sukumar. The film also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a song that’s an item number. The expectations were sky-high from Sukumar, but looks like the audience is not impressed due to the weak narrative. Many have hailed the impeccable performances of Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS. Not to forget, this film marks Fahadh’s debut in Tollywood and to watch him having a face-off opposite Telugu industry’s one of the most loved actors has turned out to be a treat for the audience. After watching this first part that was not so impressive, Twitterati wonders how will Pushpa Part 2 turn out.

All Praises For Allu Arjun

#Pushpa Overall an Avg to Abv Avg Rustic Drama! AA is superb and carries the film. True Performer! Engaging in parts and the DOP/production is top notch Flipside, BGM is weak and length is big problem. Climax is ineffective AA one man show. Can give it a try Rating: 2.75-3/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 17, 2021

A Disappointing Film

Pushpa Review : *Boring and Slow first half 👎👎 Wrong Selection of Artists🤦🏽‍♀️ and Routine Screenplay..* *Second half as usual Sukku Style Confusion and Lost Control on Movie very much irritating Disaster feels Overall 😞Very much disappointed Pushpa two may not happen..📌 — 91221 🔔 (@Nani___007) December 17, 2021

Thumbs Up For The First Half

#Pushpa Review : “Excellent First Half With Ultra Bad Second Half” 👉Rating : 2.5/5 ⭐️ ⭐️ Positives: 👉#AlluArjun Swag & Style 👉First Half Negatives: 👉Bad Second Half 👉No Story - #Sukumar Bad Narration Ever 👉Lengthy First Half & Second Half 👉DSP BGM 👉Climax — PaniPuri (@THEPANIPURI) December 17, 2021

First Half Of Pushpa Is Winning Hearts

First half of #PushpaTheRise is superb. 🔥 It’s natural, rustic and gives you a cinematic high at regular intervals. Complete domination by @alluarjun. There is a great balance between entertainment and action. And Chittoor dialect provides nice humour! #pushpa review! pic.twitter.com/GE8Zq9s1Ak — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) December 17, 2021

Not Expected Such A Weak Film From Sukumar

I tried all my best ways to think in different ways and also as a sukumar fan. I don’t say I’m disappointed but even I didn’t excite. Left so much for part-2. Terrific performances though @alluarjun #FahadhFaasil 👌 #Puspha — Venkat Kondeti (@venkatpazzo) December 16, 2021

Not Upto The Mark

Final report😭 Pushpa - The sunset🙏 Flat narration,Poor firsthalf, except mass elevations, A song. Very outdated climax, 2nd part The fire kosam Full Lag ,Fahad Fasil meedha expectations unte👎 not up to the mark ilanti Picchipuk Reviews Nammakunda Movie Choosi Enjoy Cheyyandi pic.twitter.com/Tuh3oNo5vY — Jack** 🌐 ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ💞 (@ReginsRemo) December 17, 2021

