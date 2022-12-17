Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 released in theatres on December 17, 2021. It has been a year since the release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film, helmed by Sukumar. Fans are celebrating its successful release, which emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film in 2021, by trending #1YearForIndianHGOTYPushpa on Twitter. Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa The Rule To Begin Production Soon.

'1 Year For The Pan Indian Blockbuster'

1 year for the Pan Indian Blockbuster #PushpaTheRise 🔥 1 year for Icon Star @alluarjun setting the screens on fire as #PushpaRaj 🔥 1 year for the sensation at the Indian Box Office 🔥#1YearForIndianHGOTYPushpa @iamRashmika @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP pic.twitter.com/atxdX4a1hH — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 17, 2022

#1YearForIndianHGOTYPushpa

OTD 1 Year Ago..one man @alluarjun stood firmly against all the hurdles after covid & took nation under his control and made PAN INDIA SENSATION with #PushpaTheRise 🙏 Waiting to witness RULE Jathara!!!🔥#1YearForIndianHGOTYPushpa pic.twitter.com/QIAAFjpZAa — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) December 17, 2022

The Star - Allu Arjun

People are flocking into the theaters only because of "ALLU ARJUN". That's the impact he created in the Hindi belt. 💥#PushpaTheRule - @alluarjun 🙇🏻‍♂️#1YearForIndianHGOTYPushpapic.twitter.com/j2tDd4Ci4A — Allu Arjun ERA (@AlluArjunERA) December 16, 2022

A LIT Movie

1 year of blockbuster Pushpa The Rise My fav movie #PushpaTheRise 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XfZpD9r7sB — Rishabh Kumar (@Rishabh93727073) December 17, 2022

A Huge Success

PERFECT

