The makers of Radhe Shyam had finally dropped the first song from Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer. Titled as 'Ee Raathale', the track is crooned by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi. The lyrics are penned by Krishna Kanth. The melodious track will surely take you to a magical world. Apart from Prabhas and Hedge, the movie also stars Sachin Khedkar, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Sathyan and Flora Jacob, among others.

Watch The Lyrical Video Below:

