Tamil cinema mourns the loss of veteran actor Raghu Balaiah, affectionately known as Junior Balaiah, who passed away at the age of 70 in Chennai due to suffocation. The son of the late TS TS Balaiah, he left an indelible mark on the industry with notable roles in films such as Karagattakaran, Sundara Kandam, Winner, and Saattai. G Marimuthu Dies at 57 of Heart Attack, Director-Actor Was Recently Seen in Rajinikanth's Jailer.

View Raghu Balaiah Death Update:

