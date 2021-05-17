Mass superstar Rajinikanth met Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin recently. He donated Rs 50 lakh to the CM's Public Relief Fund. This is a grand gesture by the megastar which will definitely help the state's fight against COVID-19.

