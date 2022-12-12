Upasana Kamineni Konidela is pregnant! She and her husband Ram Charan are expecting their first child together. The good news has been shared by Chiranjeevi on social media. He shared a statement that read, “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni.” Rana Daggubati and Wife Miheeka Bajaj Expecting Their First Child Together - Reports.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela

