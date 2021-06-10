After its theatrical release, Rang De starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh is all set to now premiere on OTT Platform ZEE5 Telugu. The film arrives on June 12 and is helmed by Venky Atluri. Reportedly, the family entertainer had earned Rs 27 crore in eight days at the box office.

