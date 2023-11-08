Vijay Deverakonda recently addressed the uproar surrounding a deepfake video involving Rashmika Mandanna on his Instagram Stories. Expressing concern, he emphasized the significance of preventing such incidents in the future, stating, "Extremely important steps for the future. This shouldn't happen to anyone." Additionally, he advocated for a swift and efficient cyber wing to swiftly tackle and penalise such acts, underscoring the need for enhanced security measures in the digital realm. This statement amplifies the call for stringent measures against such misleading and harmful content. Rashmika Mandanna Breaks Silence On Her Deepfake Video, 'Animal' Actor Calls It 'Extremely Scary' (View Post).

See Vijay Deverakonda's Post Here:

Vijay on Rashmika's Deepfake (Photo Credits: Instagram)

