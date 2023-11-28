At the Animal pre-release event in Hyderabad, Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna delighted the audience by recreating a memorable scene from their previous collaboration in Sarileru Neekevvaru. Anchor Suma playfully urged Rashmika to repeat the famous "He's so cute, he's so sweet, he's so handsome" lines from the movie, leading to an adorable interaction. Blushing, Rashmika invited Mahesh Babu on stage, where she charmingly delivered the lines, causing both of them to share warm smiles and a sweet hug, showcasing their endearing on-screen. Animal Pre-Release Event: Mahesh Babu Hails Ranbir Kapoor as India’s Best Actor (Watch Video).

Check Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna's Video Here:

