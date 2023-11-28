It's always heartening to witness actors acknowledge and appreciate each other's talents. At Animal's pre-release event on November 27, Mahesh Babu graced the occasion and interacted with the entire team. Taking the mic, Mahesh hailed Ranbir as the ‘best actor of India’. Donned in a casual blue T-shirt and jeans, Mahesh expressed his admiration for Ranbir, saying, 'I've mentioned this to him before when we met, but I don't think he took it seriously. I'm a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan, and in my opinion, he's the finest actor in India.' Meanwhile, behind Mahesh, Ranbir stood alongside the film's entire team, sporting a smile and displaying a hint of emotion at Mahesh Babu's heartfelt words. Animal: Mahesh Babu Hugs Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol As He Attends Pre-Release Event (View Pics and Videos).

Watch Mahesh Babu and Ranbir Kapoor's Video Here:

I’m a HUGE fan of Ranbir Kapoor & he is the BEST Actor in India - Superstar #MaheshBabu pic.twitter.com/pkGsAC46G5 — RKᴬ (@seeuatthemovie) November 27, 2023

