Kunchacko Boban is all set to make his debut in Tamil Cinema. It is a bilingual film that has been titled as Rendagam in Tamil and Ottu in Malayalam. The film directed by Fellini TP also stars Arvind Swami in the lead. The makers have dropped the film’s teaser and it looks compelling. It indeed promises an edge of the seat thriller.

Watch The Teaser Of Rendagam Below:

