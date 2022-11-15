Malayalam Cinema actor Mammootty condoled the death of Telugu Superstar Krishna, who passed away today in Hyderabad. Mammootty mentioned in his tweet, “Heartfelt condolences to everyone mourning the loss of Krishna Gaaru. Stay strong @urstrulyMahesh.” Superstar Krishna Dies: PM Narendra Modi Offers Heartfelt Condolences to Mahesh Babu and Family.

Mammootty Condoles Superstar Krishna’s Death

Heartfelt condolences to everyone mourning the loss of Krishna Gaaru. Stay strong @urstrulyMahesh. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/lrk9DzSavi — Mammootty (@mammukka) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)