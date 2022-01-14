Rowdy Boys starring Ashish Reddy, Anupama Parameswaran, Vikram Sahidev, and Tej Kurapati in key roles release today (January 14) in theatres, on the occasion of Pongal 2022. The movie revolves around a love story between two medical and engineering students namely Akshay and Kavya. Just in case, if you are confused about whether to watch the film or not, here's the Twitter review of the same to help you decide. Check it out.

Love scenes between #Ashish & @anupamahere are beautifully shot. Rockstar @ThisIsDSP’s songs & BGM are a huge asset for the film #RowdyBoys pic.twitter.com/yAmcPLR8Mh — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) January 14, 2022

#RowdyBoys - 1.25/5 - Utter disappointment Positives~#AnupamaParameswaran#Dilraju production values Background score Negatives~ Story Ashish really needs to learn how to act Overaction scenes Irritating characterisation #rowdyboysreview pic.twitter.com/bRy9KPBTko — Theinfiniteview (@theinfiniteview) January 14, 2022

#RowdyBoys Decent Entertainer and good at some parts 😍#Ashish Decent job by this young debutant 👌@anupamahere Gorgeous! ❤️ It felt so lovely when you speak "Kanna" ❤️. Loved your involvement as Kavya@ThisIsDSP Songs are good#RowdyBoysReview pic.twitter.com/NxvyGOQzPK — Geya Sagar (@SagarMovieFreak) January 14, 2022

#RowdyBoys is not Even Avg Film. Doesn't Even deserve a special theatrical outing in this pandemic Time. Ashish is good in his 1st Outing, yeah Anapuma did bold scenes still doesn't add anything + to this Lackluster Film. Except Alele Song @ThisIsDSP music too doesn't work at all — Chandu Csr (@chandukoppula) January 14, 2022

