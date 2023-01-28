From winning a Golden Globe to getting nominated for Oscars 2023 to winning numerous other prestigious titles, team RRR has infinite reasons to celebrate and here’s another one. The magnum opus helmed by SS Rajamouli has become the first Indian film to complete 100-day run in Japanese theatres. The ace filmmaker has thanked all the fans saying ‘Arigato Gozaimasu’. He mentioned in his tweet, “Back in those days, a film running for 100days, 175 days etc was a big thing. The business structure changed over time...Gone are those fond memories... But the Japanese fans are making us relive the joy.” Padma Awards 2023: RRR Composer MM Keeravaani Honoured With Padma Shri - Know Everything About the Man Behind Oscar Nominated Song 'Naatu Naatu'.

RRR Completes 100-Day Run In Japanese Theatres

Back in those days, a film running for 100days, 175 days etc was a big thing. The business structure changed over time...Gone are those fond memories... But the Japanese fans are making us relive the joy ❤️❤️ Love you Japan... Arigato Gozaimasu...🙏🏽🙏🏽 #RRRinJapan #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/bLVeSstyIa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)