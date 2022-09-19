Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s film RRR has been a blockbuster! The film directed by SS Rajamouli has now been called out by fans for it to be sent as India’s official entry to the 2023 Academy Awards. Yes, fans are campaigning hard for RRR and trending #RRRForOscars on Twitter. Take a look at some of the tweets below: RRR: Resul Pookutty Calls Jr NTR-Ram Charan’s Magnum Opus A ‘Gay Love Story’, Alia Bhatt A ‘Prop’ In The Film (View Tweets).

Rooting Big Time

#RRR - A OSCAR Worthy, not just for its Breathtaking Story Telling and the Greatest Performances it packed with... Also #RRRMovie greatly achieved all the good factors of Cinema like sound, visual effects, production design and musical numbers. #RRRforOscars @RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/mXmK6PYpXe — ELURU NTR FANS (FC) (@EluruNtrFans) September 19, 2022

Will RRR Win The Race?

Rooting For Jr NTR

Super Strong Campaign

All @tarak9999 Fans & #RRRMovie Lovers, Let's Unite For Prestigious Oscars Online Campaign 🌊 Use This Hashtag In Every @RRRMovie Related Tweets 👉 #RRRForOscars 👈 Hope #RRR Will Create History & Make Every Indian Proud 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/PFbNlQf6YL — Ajay Gowdaⱽᵃˢᵗʰᵘⁿⁿᵃ (@Ajay609618511) September 19, 2022

Fans' Dream

