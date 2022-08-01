RRR has been showered with a lot of love and praise and is still making headlines even after months of its release. S. S. Rajamouli had previously expressed his surprise at the response the movie gained from the West, and it has now gained another fan. Seth Rogen's mother tweeted out that he recommended the movie to her and now Sandy Rogen loves it too! RRR Re-Releases In US Theatres; Fans Hail Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s Magnum Opus On Twitter.

View Tweet Here:

Seth told us to watch this movie on Netflix called"RRR" . Well I highly recommend it. 3 hours . — Sandy Rogen (@RogenSandy) July 31, 2022

