SA Rajkannu, the legendary producer of Tamil cinema, has passed away at the age of 80. Rajkannu had produced many classics in Tamil cinema history, including 16 Vayathinile and Mahanadhi. He passed away on July 11. Actor Kamal Haasan took to his social media account to pay tribute to the producer. The actor wrote, "The talented producer SA Rajkannu, who gave many great movies to Tamil that never left the hearts of the fans, has passed away. The important films of my screen life like 16 Vayathinile and Mahanadi were produced by him. My deepest condolences to his family and friends." As per reports, Rajkannu had to undergo treatment after he had a fall in his house. Sujan Dasgupta, Creator of Popular Ott Sleuth Eken Babu, Dies at 80.

Check Out Kamal Haasan's Tweet Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)