Sai Pallavi’s upcoming film Gargi is all set to be released on July 15. Ahead of its theatrical release, the actress shared a few pictures from the sets of the film in which she can be seen all smiles as she poses with the kids. Sai mentions in her post, “Their smiles define innocence and purity”. Gargi Trailer: Sai Pallavi Is a Strong and Brave Women Who Fights for Justice in This Tamil Movie Co-Starring Kaali Venkat, Aishwarya Lekshmi (Watch Video).

Sai Pallavi On Gargi Sets

